More than 600 people test positive, third coronavirus-related death reported in NC

More than 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina with 50 of those cases ending up in the hospital, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 10:15 a.m. Thursday, March 26, health officials are reporting 636 positive cases in the state, with 12,910 tests completed. About 15,000 tests are pending.

- This number (636) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.

- This number (12,910) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

Thursday marked a third COVID-related death in the state. The death was a Harnett County patient in their late thirties who had an underlying medical condition, health officials said.

North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths on Wednesday.

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

Another person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

Guidance and Timeline:

March 14: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

March 17: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

March 21: Executive Order 119 waives restrictions on child care and elder care, provides DMV flexibilities

March 23: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 120 extends school closure date to May; orders group limit to 50 people

For COVID-19 U.S. case information go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.