More than a decade later, teen’s legacy lives on through anti-violence community organization

A young man’s death more than 10 years ago prompted a community movement that has not only kept his memory alive, but is fighting to stop the violence in the Queen City.

The sun was just starting to set as Will Adams and his friends and family gathered at Five Points Park in Charlotte. For Adams, this location, and this time are important. His son was killed there 11 years ago, and on Monday, he would've turned 27.

“Made it right here where we standing, right in Five Points Park,” Adams said.

Will Adams Jr., was only 16 when he was shot and killed back in 2008. The teen, known to many as “Trublue,” was headed to see family when he was shot by a man who would go on to kill again, hours later.

“We later found out that he had killed him because he stated he wanted to see somebody's mother cry, so that's why my son's dead,” Adams said.

He says he still remembers everything like it was yesterday: The phone call, the frantic drive to the hospital, the heartache. But he says he decided to turn that sorrow and grief into something positive.

He started an anti-violence and community organization, Team Trublue in honor of his son to help those when they need it most.

“When there's no one there and nobody's around, and that's when everything sets in.”

Adams says, for families affected by violence, it never gets any easier. It's in how you deal with it and how you carry on a legacy.

We've seen Team Trublue many times out with families who have been affected by gun violence. As the number of homicides continues to grow, we may see them even more in the community.