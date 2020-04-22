More than a dozen Charlotte area road projects delayed by NCDOT budget woes

A $300 million budget shortfall at the NCDOT is impacting more than a dozen scheduled road construction projects over the next 12 months across the Charlotte area. NCDOT sent FOX 46 a 20-page list of delayed projects across the state.

The county breakdown of delayed projects is as followed:

Mecklenburg: 7 projects

Cabarrus: 6 projects

Iredell: 4 projects

Cleveland: 1 project

Union: 1 project

VIEW THE COMPLETE 20-PAGE LIST OF DELAYED PROJECTS

In Mecklenburg County, the delayed projects are the following:

Roadwork at I-485 and NC 16

Turning the shoulder of I-77 into rush-hour travel lanes

Rail work at the Charlotte Gateway Station

Bridge rehabilitation on I-277 (2 sections)

Resurfacing on I-277

Pavement rehabilitation on I-85 in the area of Brookshire Boulevard

NCDOT officials tell FOX 46 these projects are delayed, but not canceled. Officials say COVID-19 is to blame for the $300 million budget shortfall. A lack of people driving, means less people are buying gas and less gas tax is being produced to pay for road projects.

NCDOT leaders are looking at possible furloughs or layoffs to help save money, but those plans are still being discussed.