More victims accuse Gaston County pastor of sexual abuse

More accusers have come forward against a Gaston County pastor, saying he sexually assaulted them, and those victims may get the opportunity to tell their story in court soon.

The charges against 24-year-old Nicholas Martin keep piling up.

On Monday, his attorney attempted to lower his bond, to $50,000, but the judge didn't budge.

Prosecutors said he is a risk to the safety of the community after the three other victims came forward, making for a total of four.

The warrants say some of those sex acts happened inside the church and at his own home with other family members were present.

GASTON COUNTY PASTOR CHARGED WITH INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH MINOR

Church is a place of worship, but the associate pastor at the North Belmont Church of God say Martin exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl inside the church.

Advertisement

"He is married. He has a wife. He has a very strong support system. They have very strong ties to the community,” Martin’s attorney said.

Some of the new allegations indicate that the sexual acts occurred at his home while his wife was there.

Neighbors at the church remember seeing Martin from to time. They didn't want to appear on camera, but said were shocked by the original allegations.

"It's just too close for comfort."

Investigators say this case in still open, leaving the possibility for even more victims to come forward.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court again this Friday.