More victims come forward in Gaston County pastor case

article

Three more victims have come forward accusing a Gaston County pastor of abuse, a prosecutor said on Monday.

Nicholas Martin, 25, is an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God and has already been accused of multiple crimes involving a 14-year-old.

GASTON CO. PASTOR CHARGED WITH INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH MINOR

Prosecutors stated the pastor's wife was home when some of the new allegations against her husband occurred.

This remains an open investigation.