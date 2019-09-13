Morganton man charged with second-degree murder in infant's death

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 2-month-old child in Burke County earlier this month.

Burke County Sheriff's deputies charged Maurice Deshawn Springs, 23, of Morganton, with second degree murder without regard for human life.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Burke County deputies responded to the Carolina Health Care System - Blue Ridge to the report of an unresponsive infant that was taken to the ER by his parents.

The 2-month-old boy was transferred to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

The infant passed away on September 9.

Springs was brought before the magistrate who held the subject in custody under no bond. He was taken to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility where he will be held until Monday, September 16, for a first appearance hearing in N.C. District Court, Morganton.