Morganton officer sufferers stroke while making arrest

article

A Morganton public safety officer suffered a stroke while he was making an arrest.

Officer J. Jones had to be rushed to CHS Blue Ridge in Morganton Thursday evening.

He was then taken to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill where he remains in their neuro-intensive care unit.

Morganton public safety officials say Jones' condition has stabilized and improvements have been made.

Jones is married and has three children between the age of five and nine.

Public safety officials ask for your continued prayers for Officer Jones.