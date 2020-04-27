Morganton pair charged with stealing trucks loaded with furniture

article

Two Morganton thieves are facing charges after two pickup trucks loaded with furniture went missing on Friday, police say.

Officers responded to calls on Friday near 1185 Drexel Road in Morganton around 5 p.m. to a theft.

Witnesses say two Ford trucks loaded with furniture had been stolen. An initial investigation led detectives to identify two suspects. Around 5 p.m. officers located Douglas Saunders and Jennifer Laws and both were taken into custody. Saunder initially refused to come out of hiding and a SWAT team was called in.

Both confessed to stealing the trucks and the furniture and face multiple charges including stealing a vehicle and breaking and entering.

All of the items were recovered and returned to the owner.