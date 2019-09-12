Mother charged after 1-year-old found in hot car

article

A Kannapolis mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old was found in a hot car Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., Kannapolis police and firefighters were called to the Cabarrus County Human Services Center at 1325 S. Cannon Boulevard where a baby girl was found crying in the back seat of a 2016 Ford Edge.

The witness immediately contacted a county employee inside the building, and a Cabarrus County deputy who works security inside the building was also notified. They went outside and were getting ready to break the car window when the mother, 29-year-old Jennifer Pohl, arrived at the car.

The baby was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where she was evaluated. It was determined that the child was suffering from heat exhaustion, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies say the mother had gone into the center with her father-in-law to help him with something, and had left the child in the car. Shge has beeb charged with misdemeanor child abuse.