Mother charged after 2 young boys found alone in Chester

article

The mother of two 3-year-old boys found wandering alone Monday in Chester has been charged, police said.

Ashley Barns, 26, has been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Chester Police Department, officers were called to 135 College Street on Monday, Feb. 17 in reference to two small children playing inside of a truck without any guardian around and unknown to the owner of the vehicle.

After Chester Police posted for assistance from the public on social media, officers were able to locate the mother, identified as Barns, on Hinton Street.

RELATED: FAMILY MEMBER FOUND AFTER 2 BOYS FOUND WALKING DOWN THE STREET ALONE

The two 3-year-old boys have been taken into Emergency Protective Custody, police said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Chester Police Department.