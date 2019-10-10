Mother charged in death of 1-year-old son gets out of jail

A Charlotte mom charged in connection with the death of her one-year-old baby boy is out of jail. Now, her father is fighting to make sure his other grandchildren stay safely away from her.

“I am going to unsecure her bond on the condition that she be placed on 24-hour electronic house arrest,” a judge said in court this morning.

While the judge released 24-year-old Yasmine Richardson on house arrest months after she was charged in connection with the death of her one-year-old child Jahiem, Yasmine's father, Patrick Steele, stayed home.

He told FOX 46 that the DA's office called him yesterday to tell him his daughter would likely be released today.

“I still shed tears over it because he was so little. He couldn't do nothing but take it. I love my daughter. I been there for my daughter, but I also know she has mental issues and I said that too. She does need help,” Steele said.

GRANDFATHER OF 1-YEAR-OLD KILLED AT MOTEL SAYS HE FOUGHT FOR CUSTODY

Investigators say Jahiem was killed on July 31 at a hotel in east Charlotte by Richardson’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Daquan McFadden.

Richardson was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. McFadden was charged with felony child abuse and murder.

“You burn a baby on his genitals, you burn a baby on his buttocks and you get a slap on the wrist,” Steele said.

He was at his daughter's bond hearing last week and spoke about why his daughter should stay behind bars.

“I am just concerned [about] the safety of the other two. This is my daughter and there have been situations when she has come and got them from me and just leave…those are my concerns,” Steele said in court on Oct. 4.

He told FOX 46 he's still not ready to speak with her anytime soon, but did want to share a message with her.

“I love you. I have proved that to you. Just step back and get your mind right because you know how fast you roll so just slow down and get your mind right you've always been in your corner and you that.”

