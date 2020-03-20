Mother charged with murder of 6-month-old found dead in Charlotte cemetery

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a mother for the murder of her 6-month-old son after he went missing and was found dead in a Charlotte cemetery.

Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, has been charged with murder for the death of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby after his mother, Tamara Brown, was arrested in late February on charges of common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Brown and her infant son were originally reported missing together, but police said when they arrested Brown in February, Chi-Liam was not with her.

Authorities had said in February that Brown possibly suffered from a mental health disability.

RELATED: 6-month-old at center of Amber Alert found dead in cemetery

Around 4 a.m. following the morning of Brown's arrest, police announced that a deceased infant was located by officers in Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.

Advertisement

"This infant was confirmed by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office to be the missing infant, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson," police said in a news release.

Information and evidence gathered by detectives during the course of the investigation led them in identifying Brown as a suspect in this case and a warrant was obtained for her arrest.

On Friday, March 20, detectives with the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Brown. She was interviewed and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.