Mother of Evelyn Boswell has bond increased to $150,000

article

Megan Boswell appeared in court on Monday morning for the first time since authorities discovered remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell in Blountville.

Megan’s bond was increased to $150,000 on Monday in Sullivan County court. It had previously been set at $50,000.

She had originally been scheduled to appear on May 8.

Brad Sproles was officially appointed as Megan’s attorney on Monday.

A TBI special agent Brian Fraley testified in court, saying several false statements were made by Megan Boswell.

Fraley said a body of a child was found during a search at a home in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road along with clothing belonging to Megan Boswell, child’s clothing and diapers.

AUTHORITIES FIND REMAINS BELIEVED TO BE OF MISSING 15-MONTH-OLD TENNESSEE GIRL EVELYN BOSWELL

Advertisement

Fraley said to his knowledge, Megan had made no trips out of the state since the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance began and Megan had no criminal history.

Authorities say they discovered the remains believed to Evelyn on Friday night at a property in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

Megan’s attorney Brad Sproles told News Channel 11 that he broke the news to Megan and she was “obviously upset at the news.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, has been charged with giving false reports.

Memorials along Muddy Creek Road and at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were set up by the community over the weekend.