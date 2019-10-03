Mother pleads for answers after teenage son shot and killed this summer in northeast Charlotte

article

A mother is pleading for answers and asking the suspect to come forward after her teenage son was shot and killed this summer in northeast Charlotte. Christian Malik Estes' mother said he was a father himself to his 10-month-old daughter, Paisley.

The deadly shooting broke out at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Rebecca Bailey Drive in the University City area.

As officers got to the scene they found a young man and two women, who are enrolled at UNC Charlotte, with gunshot wounds behind an apartment building. All three were rushed to the hospital. 19-year-old Christian Malik Estes was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said he was an innocent bystander.

A fourth victim had also been taken to the hospital by friends for a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a party was taking place at the apartment complex on Rebecca Bailey Drive. Multiple people were standing in front of the apartment when an argument broke out. Shortly after, shots rang out and that's when the four people were struck, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in this summer murder that took the life of a local young man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and remain anonymous.

