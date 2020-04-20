Motorcyclist killed in northeast Charlotte wreck

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Friday night in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The accident happened at 10:12 p.m. Friday, April 17 at the intersection of N. Brevard Street and Parkwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located Zachary William Brown Mackinnon, 26, and his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he had been operating at the scene.

Medic transported Mackinnon to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mackinnon was traveling southwest on N. Brevard Street when he ran off the road after entering the curve just prior to Parkwood Avenue. After Mackinnon ran off the road, he struck a bush causing him to lose control and overturn.

Police said Mackinnon was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Both speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors. Mackinnon passed away from his injuries on Sunday, April 19.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation.