Motorcyclist killed in NW Charlotte wreck

article

A motorcyclist is dead following a fatal accident that occurred Saturday evening in northwest Charlotte, police say.

Officials responded to calls around 9 p.m. to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle nearby 100 Little rock Road. The victim, later identified as Jimmy Tilley, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses were still being interviewed as investigators try to determine the cause of the accident. The homicide unit is involved but that has not been deemed a homicide.

This remains an open investigation.