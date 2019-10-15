Motorcyclist struck and killed by car after running red light in south Charlotte

A motorcyclist is dead after running a red light and was struck by a car Tuesday night at a busy south Charlotte intersection, according to police.

The deadly three-vehicle crash happened at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the 2100 block of Westinghouse Boulevard and South Tryon Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, three vehicles were involved in the wreck: a 2016 Indian Motorcycle, a 2016 Chrysler 300, and a 2013 Toyota Corolla. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the man's name will be released pending family notification.

The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist had been traveling east on Westinghouse Boulevard and was stopped at the traffic light, preparing to turn left onto northbound S. Tryon Street. The Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on Westinghouse Boulevard.

Police said Chrysler had a green light and was proceeding through the intersection when the motorcycle ran his red light and attempted to turn left, directly in front of the Chrysler. The Chrysler struck the motorcycle, which was knocked backwards into a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the light. The Chrysler then continued through the intersection before it ran off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.

The red light violation by the motorcyclist appears to be the cause of the crash, CMPD said. Impairment is not suspected for any of the drivers involved. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

Advertisement

SCENE FROM S. TRYON AND WESTINGHOUSE :