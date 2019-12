Image 1 of 6 ▼

The town of Mount Holly held its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Wednesday.

The parade began at 4 p.m. and featured floats, performances from local high school bands, dancers and cheerleaders. And of course, Santa Claus himself made an appearance!

Hundreds of community members gathered along the route to watch.

The Parade was followed by the Tree Lighting Ceremony. You can watch live here: