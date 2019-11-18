Multi-car wreck on I-85 northbound causes heavy delays

article

A multi-car crash on Interstate-85 northbound Monday morning caused heavy backups, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened early Monday morning, Nov. 18 along I-85 northbound near Little Rock Road at Exit 32.

At least one lane was blocked in the area, troopers said.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

LIVE LOOK OF HEAVY DELAYS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE TOWER CAM

The right lane of I-85 northbound reopened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.