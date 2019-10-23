Multiple homes under construction damaged in massive overnight fire in Mooresville

At least ten homes that were under construction are heavily damaged following a huge fire that broke out overnight in a Mooresville subdivision, authorities said.

The massive fire happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 on Kistler Farm Road in Mooresville.

Photo: The aftermath of the massive fire on Kistler Farm Road in Mooresville overnight

As multiple fire crews arrived at the scene, multiple homes were engulfed in flames. No word on how long it took emergency crews to extinguish the fire that had spread to multiple units along the street. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the large fire remains under investigation.