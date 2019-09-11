Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee; suspect in custody
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Police in Tallahassee are investigating after multiple people were stabbed Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee police responded to a report of a stabbing at Dyke Industries in the 2000 block of Maryland Circle at 8:37 a.m.
"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention," police said in a statement.
A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed the hospital is treating five victims, not six as initially reported, a spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat.
"One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition; and two patients are in good condition," the hospital told the news outlet.
