Multiple schools in FOX 46 viewing area dismiss early Thursday over flooding concerns

A handful of schools in Caldwell County are releasing early on Thursday due to the threat of flooding and heavy rain in the forecast throughout the day.

Students at Collettsville School, Kings Creek School, and Happy Valley School are being released early.

Message to parents in Caldwell County:

Parents, if your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to pick up your child as soon as possible. If your child is a bus rider, students are being transported home.

All high school students associated with these schools will be released early as well.

WrapAround, the after school program, is closed today at these three schools.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that they are also dismissing early at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to flooding concerns.

