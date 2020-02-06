Multiple schools in FOX 46 viewing area dismiss early Thursday over tornado, flooding concerns

A number of schools in multiple counties are releasing early on Thursday due to the threat of flooding, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes in the forecast.

Students at Collettsville School, Kings Creek School, and Happy Valley School in Caldwell County are being released early.

Message to parents in Caldwell County:

Parents, if your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to pick up your child as soon as possible. If your child is a bus rider, students are being transported home.

All high school students associated with these schools will be released early as well.

WrapAround, the after school program, is closed today at these three schools.

DEVELOPING LIST:

Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that they are also dismissing early at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to flooding concerns.

All York County Schools are dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather. All evening events have been canceled.

Lancaster County Schools are dismissing early Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools and 11:15 a.m. for middle schools due to severe weather.

Clover School District will be dismissing students early due to the threat of severe weather between 2 - 3 p.m. Thursday. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Chester County Schools are dismissing early at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 12:15 p.m., and high schools at 12:30 p.m. due to severe weather.

Hickory Public Schools are dismissing early Thursday. Elementary at 12:15 p.m., Hickory High and both middle schools (Grandview and Northview) will be released at 1 p.m., and HCAM students will be released at 1:45 p.m.; however, HCAM student drivers and car riders will be released at 1 p.m.

Mooresville Graded Schools dismissing at 11 a.m. Iredell - Statesville Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Catawba County Schools dismissing students early Thursday in advance of the worst of the weather. There will be no QUEST Thursday afternoon. Middle and high schools dismissing early at 12:15 p.m. and elementary schools dismissing early at 1 p.m.

Kannapolis City Schools will be dismissed three hours early due to the forecast of possible severe weather and flooding Thursday afternoon.

Gaston County Schools following weather/tornado safety plans Thursday

