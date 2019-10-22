Multiple students charged after fights break out at Harding University High

article

Seven students are facing charges after multiple fights broke out on the campus of Harding University High School in west Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called to Harding High, located at 2001 Alleghany Street around 12:25 p.m. and were able to stop the fights and detained all students involved.

Raymel Antywan Avila, 17, was charged with assault on a government official.

Cameron Tyreece Jackson, 17, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct.

Demoni Kenarius Richard, 16, was charged with public affray.

Dey’Shaun Lamarr Hargrove, 16 was charged with public affray and resist/delay/obstruct.

A 14-year-old juvenile and two 15-year-old juveniles were also charged with public affray. Police did not release their names due to their ages.

No weapons were located and no serious injuries were reported, police said.