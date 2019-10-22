Expand / Collapse search

Multiple students charged after fights break out at Harding University High

Charlotte
Harding University High School, located at 2001 Alleghany Street in west Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seven students are facing charges after multiple fights broke out on the campus of Harding University High School in west Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called to Harding High, located at 2001 Alleghany Street around 12:25 p.m. and were able to stop the fights and detained all students involved.

Raymel Antywan Avila, 17, was charged with assault on a government official.

Raymel Antywan Avila, 17 (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office).

Cameron Tyreece Jackson, 17,  was charged with resist/delay/obstruct.

Demoni Kenarius Richard, 16, was charged with public affray.

Dey’Shaun Lamarr Hargrove, 16 was charged with public affray and resist/delay/obstruct. 

Dey’Shaun Lamarr Hargrove. 16 (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office).

A 14-year-old juvenile and two 15-year-old juveniles were also charged with public affray. Police did not release their names due to their ages.

No weapons were located and no serious injuries were reported, police said.