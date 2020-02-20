Murder-suicide being investigated in Rock Hill, police say

article

Police are investigating the death of two people in Rock Hill as a murder-suicide, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to 2021 Eden Terrace regarding a possible shooting around 8 p.m. Two people were found inside the residence deceased.

An initial investigation revealed Billy Stroud, Jr., 51, fatally shot Ashley Seymour, 33, and then turned the gun on himself.

DEATH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN ROCK HILL

It is unclear at this time what the relationship was between the two other than the pair knew each other.

This remains an active and open investigation.