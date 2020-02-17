Murder-suicide inside Concord apartment, police say

Two people were discovered dead inside an apartment Monday morning in Concord in what police are describing as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the area of 140 Lake Concord Road at the Candlewood Square condos in reference to a person shot inside an apartment, Concord Police tweeted on Monday, February 17.

Officers were eventually able to enter the apartment and located two deceased people inside. Roommates Jeffrey Fort, 58, and Davon Williams, 35, were later identified as the deceased. Police say Fort exited the condo wearing bloodstained clothing claiming he shot his roommate and he was going to shoot himself. Fort then went back inside the apartment. Police say the two were in a relationship.

"Our ultimate goal is to negotiate with them and get them out safely," Concord Police said afterward during a media briefing. "It just appears that everything went so fast and so fluid we never had a chance to set up any type of communication with them."

Scene of the crime located at 140 Lake Concord Road

"Preliminary information is that this is not a random act and there is no continuing threat to the community," Concord Police tweeted.

Residents of Candlewood Square Apartments were being asked to "shelter in place" Monday morning. Officers said that order has been lifted.

It was believed the suspect was holed up inside the apartment before the discovery of two bodies.

"We believe the suspect is still inside his apartment at this time. Residents of Candlewood Square Apartments should shelter in place inside their apartment unless notified by law enforcement," police said earlier on Monday.

Lake Concord Road was closed from Mall Drive to Memorial Blvd. "Take an alternate route if driving in the area," Concord police said.

The investigation remains open and active, police said.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.