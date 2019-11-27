Murder suspect found hiding out in Rock Hill motel

article

A man who was wanted on charges of murdering a woman in Lancaster last spring was arrested on Tuesday, police say.

Derrick McIlwain was found hiding out in a Riverview Road motel and video surveillance helped investigators and a search warrant was executed.

MAN WANTED FOR WOMAN'S MURDER IN LANCASTER

McIlwain was found bunkering down with Edgemoor resident Brittany Oneppo, 40, who opened the door for detectives and stepped out to talk with them.

McIlwain was taken into custody without incident and is charged with 36-year-old Kim Alger's murder last May. Alger's body was found near steps leading to the back of a home in Lancaster. Investigators initially ruled the death suspicious.

Oneppo was later taken into custody and faces charges of being an accessory after the fact.

“Lots of folks breathed a big sigh of relief when McIlwain was taken into custody last night,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although we have not spoken much publicly about this case in recent weeks, lots of work has been done by officers of multiple agencies to track and arrest McIlwain."