Murder suspect of pregnant Charlotte woman arrested

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested the man accused of killing a southwest Charlotte woman who they said was 24-weeks pregnant.

Edward Garner, Sr. was taken into custody Friday without incident by Eastway Division officers.

Garner had taken two young children, ages 1 and 3, from the home overnight which sparked an Amber Alert that was canceled shortly after police said the two children were dropped off safely a various family homes in Charlotte.

The deadly shooting occurred inside an apartment located in the 14200 block of Perugia Way, about 10 minutes away from Carowinds, around 4:22 p.m. Monday.

A woman, identified as Aiesha Shantel Summers, 28, was found shot to death inside the home. According to CMPD, the shooting was domestic related. Police later announced on Tuesday that Summers was 24-weeks pregnant. The suspect faces additional charges in relation to the unborn child.

RELATED: Woman killed in domestic-related incident, police say

Advertisement

Garner Sr., 35, had originally left the home on Monday with 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

According to police, the vehicle Garner Sr. was driving, a white 2000 S430 Mercedes with a sunroof with North Carolina plates HCV-1629, was found vacated at a residence on Nations Ford Road.

Garner Sr. had left the home with Edward Garner Silk Jr. who was located safe and unharmed. Silk Jr. turned himself into police headquarters Tuesday morning after seeing his photo on the news.

Garner Sr. is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. This remains an ongoing, active investigation.