Murder suspect released from jail as problems continue with ankle monitor program

A larceny suspect is now wanted by CMPD for cutting off his ankle monitor a second time.

Corey Lampkin has been arrested 11 times. Twice a judge ordered him to wear an electronic monitor as a condition of his release; twice, now, he’s cut it off. They’re looking for him tonight.

“You cut it off one time...Now twice? No. That's just unacceptable,” said Lisa Crawford, a spokeswoman for Mothers of Murdered Offspring spokeswoman.

Lampkin is accused of stealing a vehicle, having a handgun as a minor and damage to property, among other charges.

“I think once they realize there's no real punishment then what's the deterrent?” Crawford wondered. “There isn't one. There aren't any real consequences.”

Just ten days ago, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney announced suspects charged with murder will no longer be eligible for ankle monitors in Mecklenburg County.

“We can’t in good faith allow for our people to monitor people who are charged with murder,” he said, “that just doesn't make good sense.”

Putney continued, “so from now on, they're either going to have to be held in jail or the judge is going to let them out.”

That same day, murder suspect Michael Siosomah posted his $300,000 bond, and was released from jail. FOX 46 cameras captured him smiling in court in September when he went before a judge.

“What happens with that?” Crawford said. “Now he's just roaming free with no monitoring. With nothing.”

Wherever the problem lies, Crawford worries Charlotte’s violence will only continue to escalate, and the only change she can spark will happen at the polls.

“If people are letting people out of jail who are vicious or violent criminals, then we need to vote them out,” she said.

FOX 46 is working to get updated numbers, but at last check, 130 people have cut off their monitors this year. Police are still looking for more than a dozen.