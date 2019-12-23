Murder suspect tries to flee police in NW CLT

article

A man has been arrested for intentionally hitting and killing a pedestrian in Charlotte last week, police say.

CMPD charged Christopher Chisholm, 24, with the murder of Michael Hopkins. Chisholm was taken into custody on Sunday during a traffic stop on McAllister Road. Chisholm refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The three occupants of the vehicle then stopped and fled on foot. Chisholm as well as Jaylen Barber, 24, were both apprehended a short time later. The third occupant of the vehicle is a female and has not been located, police say.

CMPD SAYS PEDESTRIAN WAS INTENTIONALLY HIT

Investigators determined Barber was not linked to the homicide and neither was the female.

Chisholm has been charged with murder and breaking and entering. Chisholm is also accused of cutting off his ankle monitor. On Monday he was served with 48 additional property and drug-related warrants.

This investigation remains open.