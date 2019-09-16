Expand / Collapse search

N. Carolina officials find spiked CBD sold in the state

News
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina authorities have encountered products marketed as delivering the cannabis extract CBD but that instead were spiked with synthetic marijuana.

The state crime lab found nearly 30 spiked products as of earlier this year. Nearly all were vape products.

The Associated Press gathered the results for an investigation into how some operators are capitalizing on the CBD boom by substituting a dangerous street drug for the real thing.

That practice has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms, including teens and service members in North Carolina. Unlike CBD, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edibles such as gummy bears marketed as CBD in at least 13 states.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking, but say many companies are reputable.