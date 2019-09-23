Naked and afraid: Police pull 71-year-old nude man out of house during search for teen suspects

A 71-year old man is speaking out to FOX 46 Charlotte after he was held at gunpoint and forced out of his home, naked, in the middle of the night – by Rock Hill Police officers before they searched his home without a warrant back on June 3.

“Every one of them that came into my house that night should be fired,” Rock Hill resident Jethro William DeVane said.

Rock Hill P.D. said officers were dispatched to 731 Douglas St. in reference to four juvenile suspects who may have broken into a car.

An incident report read that the vehicle’s owner said she left her doors unlocked and while she didn’t observe anything missing, the dashboard had been damaged.

While speaking with this resident, the report read that an officer spotted four juveniles running on Lucky Lane and informed officers circulating the area. Officers searched the area but “did not see anyone” according to an incident report.

The frightening moments for DeVane happened next.

“I was tired, sleeping,” DeVane said. “I don’t have no clothes on. I’m naked as a jaybird…and I just laid there and I’m looking at the light.”

DeVane said he woke up from the flashlights police were using to search the neighborhood. Officers were near his backyard off Barber Street when he said he opened his back door – but officers saw the door open and believed their juvenile suspects could’ve been hiding out inside.

That’s when Officer Vincent Mentesana ran towards the back door after being called in by one of his fellow officers.

“Rock Hill Police, let me see your hands. Let me see your f------ hands,” Mentesana can be heard shouting from his body camera footage. “Get out. Get out. Don’t f------ shut that door, get out.”

DeVane obtained the body camera footage from the Rock Hill Police Department and turned it over to FOX 46.

