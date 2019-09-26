Name of wrong-way driver killed on I-85 released

A young woman was killed on Interstate-85 in Davidson County, North Carolina Thursday morning after traveling the wrong-way down the interstate and crashing into several vehicles, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.

Salisbury resident Demetria Neely, 28, has been identified as the victim.

Among the vehicles hit Thursday included a tractor trailer. Crews were working on the other cars involved that were strewn along the road.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says a female driver was traveling north along the southbound lanes. Troopers tried to stop her but then the Davidson County Sheriff's Department also got involved before the vehicle wrecked. The driver not only struck a tractor trailer head-on, but also a SUV and several other cars.

The woman was not restrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver, who was described as a young woman but not a teenager, died. The driver of the SUV suffered a cut on his left arm, authorities said.

Two lanes of I-85 have since reopened. NC Highway Patrol is still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding this fatal crash.