NASCAR Hall of Fame unveils online learning program for students during pandemic

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is getting results for parents and students stuck at home and out of school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The HOF has just unveiled its online learning program named “Spark.”

“It’s got lesson plans for parents, there’s modules that are anywhere from 10 minutes to 30 minutes to 60 minutes. It’s for all grades from first through twelfth grades,” said HOF executive director Winston Kelley.

The online learning program is free.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is turning race cars at the Charlotte Motor Speedway into teaching tools with online videos and lesson plans geared for different grade levels.

“It’s almost like a buffet you can kind of go to the buffet and see what you’d like to take off of it and get into a lot of depth, if you click on through the website, or at a higher level, depending on the student’s interest.”