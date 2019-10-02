Nation Ford High School student found with weapon on bus

Police and school officials in Fort Mill are investigating after a student was found on a school bus with a taser.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police tell FOX 46 that the incident happened on a Nation Ford High School bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to Nation Ford school officials, the taser was found on bus number four sometime during the student’s commute home, and that there were other students on board the bus at the time.

Officials say the driver immediately contacted the transportation department and the bus returned to the school. Both school officials and the school resource officer were notified and were on hand when the bus returned.

All students were taken off the bus and placed on another bus. At this time school officials still say it is unclear who brought taser on board or how it got there.

No other information has been released at this time.

