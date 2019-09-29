National Coffee Day deals for a pick-me-up

article

Sunday, September 29 is National Coffee Day. If you're a caffeine fan, here are a few deals to score a hot cup for less!

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Sunday, buy one hot coffee and get one free for a friend (or yourself!)

Godiva Chocolatier

Buy one bag of coffee, get a second one 50 percent off at Godiva boutiques.

Krispy Kreme

Pick up a free coffee of any size at Krispy Kreme stores. They are also offering coffee-glazed doughnuts!

Starbucks

Up until Sunday, if you buy a cup of Starbuck's Siren’s Blend new coffee blend, 15 cents will be donated to the International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls.

7-Eleven

Any size coffee is $1 for 7Rewards loyalty members using the 7-Eleven phone app.