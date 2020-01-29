Navy names North Carolina native 2019 Sailor of the Year

article

An Albemarle, North Carolina native has been announced as the 2019 Sailor of the Year by the United States Navy.

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kimber N. Dominguez was announced as Sailor of the Year for Naval Education and Training Command at a ceremony on board Naval Air Station Pensacola on Jan. 23.

Dominguez was one of seven finalists for Sailor of the Year serving throughout the MyNavy HR Force Development domain, rising through a number of competitions to represent the top achievers in recruiting and training from a pool of more than 8,000 military members, the U.S. Navy said.

Dominguez, a native of Albemarle, is the learning management office departmental leading petty officer at Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit based in Lemoore, California, where her leadership of 92 instructors resulted in the brilliant management of 58 courses and the delivery of over 54,000 hours of quality instruction to more than 3,400 students, according to the U.S. Navy.

(Jan. 23, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Kimber N. Dominguez steps forward to be recognized as the 2019 Sailor of the Year (SOY) for Naval Education and Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Gautney/Released)

Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Dominguez will go forward to compete as NETC's representative in the MyNavy HR domain's SOY competition later this year.