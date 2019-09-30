Navy SEALs support dying soldier’s fight to sue for botched care

Former Navy SEAL Stephen “Scuba” Brown says the decision to honor a terminally ill Green Beret, who is fighting for lawmakers to pass a bill that would give troops the right to sue the government for botched medical care, was “pretty easy.”

“I never gave it any thought whatsoever until I heard his story,” said Brown, who lives in Waxhaw, and was a SEAL for 26 years.

Last year, FOX 46 was first to report on the medical malpractice case of Sfc. Richard Stayskal. The Green Beret, Purple Heart recipient from Fort Bragg has stage 4 terminal lung cancer. His story gained national attention after FOX 46 discovered doctors at Womack Army Medical Center misdiagnosed his tumor as pneumonia.

“The hardest thing I have to do is explain to my children when they ask me, ‘this doesn’t make sense, how is this happening?,” Stayskal testified before Congress in April, “and I have no good answer to give them.”

Stayskal is fighting to change the Feres Doctrine, a nearly 70-year-old Supreme Court ruling barring soldiers from suing the government for medical malpractice. In July, lawmakers on Capitol Hill passed a bill named after Stayskal, that would give soldiers the same right that federal prisoners have.

The bill is now in the senate.

“I think something needs to be done,” said Brown, who took part in a Swim Across America charity event this month to raise money for cancer research.

On his back, he painted “Rich Stayskal.”

“It’s for all the service members who are in this situation,” he said, saying Stayskal has inspired him to join the fight to fix the Feres Doctrine. “Nobody is held accountable.”

Former Navy SEAL and attorney William Brown has also joined the fight.

“It’s a case of American tragedy,” he said.

Brown, along with the military non-profit, GI Go Fund, are now organizing a run and swim event with other SEALs that will take place in Washington, D.C. next spring. The goal is to show support for Stayskal and convince lawmakers to support his bill.

Organizers say SEALs will swim across the Potomac River, and do push-ups and pull-ups at different monuments and memorials before ending up at the Capitol.

“These physicians need to know that they’re going to be held accountable when they’re negligent on our nation’s heroes,” said Brown. “We believe this is the root cause for inadequate care in the DOD system.”

Brown supports a carve-out for “extreme medical malpractice and gross negligence.”

Earlier this month, Styaskal traveled to the Capitol to ask lawmakers to support the bill bearing his name.

He says his health has “slowly taken a turn for the worse.”

Despite that, he says he is not done fighting for his family, and fellow soldiers.

“It’s important just to keep pushing while I can,” said Stayskal. “I started something. I have to see it through.”

