NBA suspends season over coronavirus concerns; 1 player tests positive

The NBA has suspended its season as more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed worldwide, including one U.S. player.

The announcement came late Wednesday night, just after President Donald Trump announced that travel restrictions are going into place at the end of the week.

The organization confirms that a Utah Jazz player tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 shortly before tip-off with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Sources indicate that the player was Rudy Gobert, who was seen on camera joking about the virus and touching several microphones at a press conference.

"The affected player was not in the arena," a statement from the NBA read.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Those circumstances were the league’s worst-case scenario for now — a player testing positive. A second person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity said the league expects the shutdown to last a minimum of two weeks, but cautioned that timeframe is very fluid.

“It’s a very serious time right now,” Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think the league moved appropriately and prudently and we’ll all just have to monitor the situation and see where it goes from here.”

Spoelstra found out about the shutdown as he walked off the floor Wednesday night following his team’s loss to Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, speaking before his team’s game at Miami, said “these are scary times.”

Rapidly evolving times, as well. Around 7 p.m., a person with knowledge of the situation told AP that owners — who met by teleconference Wednesday — were largely in support of a plan to play games in empty arenas on a short-term basis.

About an hour later, the Thunder-Jazz game was halted before tip-off. And about 90 minutes after that, the season was called off, effective when the last whistle was to blow Wednesday night.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, which declared a pandemic on Wednesday, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

