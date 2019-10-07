NC AG ‘very concerned’ about men’s clinic accused of charging thousands for unwanted medications

New questions and concerns about the business practices of a men’s clinic has Attorney General Josh Stein “very concerned,” a week after a FOX 46 investigation into the company.

“Beyond shady,” said Michael Movinski, who paid $3098 for “a full year of treatment” of testosterone cream in July before staff at the Carolina Men’s Clinic even knew what was wrong with him.

The race boat driver agreed to a down payment, and to pay for the order in full, if his blood work showed he had low-T. More than two months later, he says he has never seen his lab results but was charged for a year’s supply of medication.

“He was going to give me a full settlement,” Movinski said, after FOX 46 started asking questions.

He said he was told to come to the clinic’s “corporate headquarters,” which turned out to be a law firm. Movinski showed FOX 46 a confidential non-disclosure agreement he was told he would have to sign in order to get his money back – for medicine he doesn’t even know if he needs. The agreement would have required him to “remove any disparaging comments, photos, posts, and blogs on any social media sites” and not talk about the company to “the news media.”

Movinski, who already spoke to FOX 46 when he received an offer to “erase everything with the FOX News, not going to the media” declined.

LINK: Men’s clinic accused of charging thousands for unwanted medications

“I told them, ‘I declined to accept that,’” said Movinski.

“He just said, ‘OK I can’t give you your check then,’” Movinski recalled Men’s Clinic administrator Robert Silver telling him.

“Companies should not require a customer’s silence in exchange for a refund,” said Stein. “Ultimately, though, it’s up to each consumer to decide what’s best for him or herself. When my office gets involved, we try to help folks get refunds without having to sign a silencing agreement.”

Stein says he was “very concerned” by the more than two dozen complaints his office and the Better Business Bureau have each received.

“We are reaching out to the business to get a response,” said Stein. “We haven’t gotten that yet so we continue to be very concerned and are monitoring that closely.”

Testosterone is a Schedule III drug that requires a new prescription after six months, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. It can be refilled five times within six months. Movinksi was sold a year’s supply, records show, but his prescriptions were written in 60-day doses, allowing the company to stay within the law, according to a former DEA agent.

“It’s a violation,” said Dr. Richard Natale, a board-certified urologist with Carolina Urology Partners in Concord, who specializes in men’s health and sexual restoration.

Dr. Natale questions how the Men’s Clinic can sell a year’s supply of medication without seeing the results of a patient’s blood test first. He calls the company “unethical.”

“Would you ever prescribe someone medication before seeing their blood results?,” asked FOX 46 investigator Matt Grant.

“Never,” said Natale. “Never.”

“I hate to say it,” said Natale, “it seems like they’re putting the money in front of the patient care part of it.”

FOX 46 showed Natale the testosterone gel Movinski was prescribed. He quickly found similar treatments online, including Fortesta, for half the price Movinski was charged.

“I got two words: rip-off,” he said of the clinic’s prices.

He says patients should be fully aware of, and on board with, any treatment plans.

“This is their choice, their body, their lives,” said Natale. “We’re just trying to make things better. I would never lock someone into anything.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of FOX 46’s investigation.

“All I can say at this juncture is that DEA will look into any criminal violations,” said Special Agent Chuvalo Truesdell. “Beyond that, it would be inappropriate for me to make comments.”

After ignoring our questions for weeks, Grant met Silver at the law office where he offered Movinski a refund on the condition he recant his story.

“Why are you making patients sign confidentiality agreements in order to get a refund?,” asked Grant, to silence.

“Please remove the camera,” Silver said, in a public area. “I don’t consent to this filming.”

“You don’t have to consent,” said Grant. “We have questions for you. There’s nearly two dozen complaints with the attorney general’s office about your practice, that you’re using high-pressure sales to get men to sign up for a year supply of medicine they don’t want or need. What do you have to say to that?”

Silence from Silver, who took back the medicine Movinski didn’t want but still refuses to give him, and others, a refund.

“You’re holding his medicine,” said Grant, as Silver got in his car. “Why don’t you give him his money back?”

“The Carolina Men’s Clinic complies in all respects with the laws governing the prescriptions and administration of testosterone,” Silver later said in an email.