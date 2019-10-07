NC Army veteran wins $271,000 Cash 5 jackpot

article

A North Carolina Army veteran celebrating got a big gift for his 57th birthday this year: $271,025.

Walker Quick of Montogomery County hit the Cash 5 jackpot after picking up a ticket at a local convenience store.

“It’s what I do,” Quick said. “Since it’s only a buck, I stop at the same store every day and get a Quick Pick ticket.”

The Army veteran bought the ticket for the Tuesday drawing and found out about his good fortune the next morning.

“I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers over and over again to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. I even checked them again this morning before I came here, just to make sure it really happened," Quick said.

After taxes, Quick took home $191,750. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Quick says his wife went back to school to become a teacher, so he plans to use some of the money to pay off her student loans.

“It feels great! I found out I won on my birthday. I couldn’t ask for a better gift.”

Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $276,000.