NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation

FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.

After half a dozen customers who say Jackson took their money for appliance repair jobs and never finished the work.

“Repeated texts and calls were unanswered, but I was relentless in trying to get a hold of him,” said George Carroll.

Carroll told FOX 46 that the repairman, who at the time went by the name of Randy, charged him almost $1,000 and never fixed the fridge.

Over the past few months we've shared the stories of numerous customers who had complaints about Jackson.

Matilda Eddy says she called in Jackson to repair her fridge. Eddy says he took a blow torch to the back of their fridge, said it was fixed and told them it'd take a day to cool.

She says the wires in the back are melted and the fridge never worked again. When she looked closer at her invoice, she realized a glaring mistake.

“Well, what I’m getting from this is that I called ‘Rapid Response All Season Heating and Cooling’ is the one that sent me the invoice and then there's also another store, ‘Pro Appliance Services.’”

Our stories resulted in an investigation by the Attorney General and now a lawsuit against John Jackson and his six different businesses.

When we finally got a hold of Jackson, he said “Tell me what customer you have, I’d be more than willing and glad to either refund them and get them rectified at this point."

But it turned out to be yet another unkept promise. The only customer to which he refunded money was Carroll.

“It was good that you and I were communicating back and forth on this. I think it put additional pressure on him because in one of his texts, he said, 'I knew FOX 46 [was] coming back.'"

We did, and we will. If the judge rules in favor of Stein's lawsuit, Jackson will have a restraining order against him, and will be banned from doing repair work in the state of North Carolina.

The lawsuit could also result in civil penalties and more importantly restitution for victims, and attorneys' fees.