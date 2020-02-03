NC-based Earth Fare closing stores nationwide; Report

article

In the latest revelation in the Charlotte supermarket battle to reign supreme, Earth Fare seems to be bowing out.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the supermarket chain, with seven locations in the Charlotte metro area, plans to begin closing stores and alerted employees they are going out of business.

Headquartered in North Carolina near Asheville, Earth Fare opened its first store in the North Carolina mountain town and has since expanded to 40 stores nationwide in ten states.

Earth Fare sold itself as one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country. Their motto, 'Live Longer With Earth Fare,' reflected their all-natural products and wellness supplements.