NC cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump signs

A North Carolina cheerleading squad is in trouble after displaying signs supporting President Donald Trump at a football game.

The North Stanly High School squad has been placed on probation after posing with a banner supporting President Trump before a game at the end of last month.

The school said a student attending the game brought the flag in, and the picture was taken before the game started, and Stanly County superintendent Dr. Jeff James says the team was told not to do it again.

All North Carolina schools have a policy against displaying political signs. A statement from the Stanly County School district said, it part:

"Stanly County Schools respects the rights of its students, staff, and visitors to express their opinions in a respectful manner on their own time, however, Stanly County Board of Education policy prohibits the display or distribution of political advertisements on campus or at school events. Further, Stanly County Schools never makes political campaign endorsements. These policies ensure that all students, staff and visitors are able to attend school events in an environment that promotes students and not a particular political viewpoint."

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said the probation was not a punishment, but a "notice of behavior or action that is against NCHSAA Handbook Policy or contrary to expectations of sportsmanship and proper behavior."

They say if the behavior continues, fines or suspensions could be implemented.