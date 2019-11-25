NC college student says deer was being butchered in nail salon

Customers in High Point were left shocked by a photo apparently showing a deer being butchered on the floor of a nail salon.

"Hoping that I wasn't going to get an infection and knowing that I wasn't going to be coming back again,” High Point University student Morgan Taylor told FOX 8.

Taylor said she was already hesitant about trying a new nail salon.

"I checked the sanitation rating going in. Saw there was an A. Assumed it would be fine,” she said.

The visit left her shocked and disgusted however, after seeing deer meat spread across a blue tarp on the floor of the shop. She quickly snapped a picture on her way out.

"I did report it actually right after it happened," Taylor told FOX 8.

She says another customer rolled in the coolers of the meat, giving it to one of the employees.

"Unloaded it onto a tarp on the ground and started cutting it up while I was sitting there. At least four other customers and none of them seemed surprised."

Taylor said she was shocked and felt the need to share her experience at the shop.

“Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!” she said in the Facebook post.

The post has been shared more than 5,000 times and people have had plenty of reactions to the bizarre situation.

"I don't want them to be losing their jobs over this, but if they aren't aware that this is unsanitary then they need to be aware," Taylor told FOX 8.

The local health department says they don't handle these types of situations but are aware of it. Diamond Nails has a 96 sanitation grade.