NC creates 'coronavirus hotline' to answer questions

Fear is spreading quickly as more cases of coronavirus are reported internationally and in the United States.

Now, North Carolina's new coronavirus hotline is designed to stop misinformation from spreading. FOX 46 tried it out, asking your questions and getting results.

We started with Shanna Marie Hoyle, who asked what exactly are the symptoms?

The nurse on the hotline told us it feels a lot like the flu: Coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms, head straight to the doctor.

Tita Torres asks, do they have a vaccine for the coronavirus or working at one?

We were told there is no vaccine and it cannot be treated with antivirals or antibiotics. They can only treat the symptoms, for example putting patients on ventilators.

Raina Cunningham Flowers asks, is the virus airborne? How is it spread?

Advertisement

She's right. It's spread person to person, within 6 feet, through coughing or airborne droplets.. So be aware of who's around you, and wash your hands with soap often or carry hand sanitizer.

Finally, Anna Karina Giglio Hernandez asks, any cases in North Carolina or the Charlotte area?

The nurse told us, both North Carolina and South Carolina are considered low-risk states with no reported cases so far.

If you want to call the hotline yourself, the number is on your screen 1-866-462-3821.