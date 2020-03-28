NC Daily Numbers: 935 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

article

At least 935 people have the coronavirus and four people are dead as of Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Health.

17,527 tests have been performed and 87 people are currently hospitalized. There are a total of 263 cases in Mecklenburg County, the most out of any county in the state by over 100.

Meanwhile, officials in Catawba County say they have two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to a release on Saturday.

The county now has a total of 12.

Public health officials say they are assessing the risk of exposure and are investigating confirmed cases to see who else may have been affected.

171 cases out of 483 have been negative for people who have been tested in Catawba County. The remaining number is still awaiting test results.