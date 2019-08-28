NC deputies bring daughter of fallen deputy to first day of kindergarten

article

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is making sure the daughter of a fallen deputy has an awesome first day of kindergarten.

Members of the sheriff's office escorted Izabella Manning to class on her first day of school. Manning is the daughter of Edgecombe County Deputy David Manning, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The sheriff's office shared on Facebook, "Because Deputy David Manning (839) gave his all, we pledge to give all we have in protecting his offspring, Miss Izabella Manning."

According to local reports, Deputy Manning was killed in March 2018 after his patrol car lost control during a pursuit on Highway 111 near Tarboro and struck an oncoming pickup truck head on. The 24-year-old deputy was thrown from his vehicle, according to NC State Highway Patrol.