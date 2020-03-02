NC election officials prepare for Super Tuesday

With the Super Tuesday vote less than 24 hours away, here in Mecklenburg County, the results will roll into the Board of Elections.

Everyone is wondering what the results will be, and with so many presidential candidates dropping out, there’s a statistical dead heat between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders here in North Carolina.

The final testing is underway on the voting machines with thousands of them headed out to precincts across Mecklenburg County, but what will North Carolina voters choose?



“My suspicion is that the early votes that will get released first will show a splintering among all the candidates,” said Dr. J. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

Bitzer follows state politics closely. He says, even with some candidates dropping out, they’ll be reflected in the early vote.

“The Tuesday votes [will] consolidate towards Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders,” he said.

Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have all dropped out. Sanders, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Bloomberg are still in the race.

"I talked to Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar. I talked to Pete earlier today and Amy just a little while ago and I wished them all the best. I’m in it to win it,” Bloomberg said.

A new NBC News/Marist poll for North Carolina shows Bloomberg has a hill to climb here. He’s in third place and with candidates dropping out and endorsing Biden, it could widen a lead, but the Sanders campaign is confident.

"Let us win the primary. Let us win the democratic nomination. Let us defeat Donald Trump!” Sanders said to a crowd of excited supporters.

Biden is also making his case.

“I think the Democratic party is looking for a Democrat, not a Socialist, not a former Republican. A Democrat,” he said.

North Carolina has 110 delegates on the line on Tuesday, the third-most of any state on Super Tuesday, behind California and Texas. Right now, no one really knows how it will turn out.

“There's no way to read the tea leaves for early voting to see who might be ahead and who might not be,” Bitzer said.

And just a reminder, if you have early voted and the candidate you chose did drop out, you cannot re-vote or change your vote.

