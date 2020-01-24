NC funeral home uses puppy to help grieving families

article

A North Carolina funeral home announced this month the newest member of their team, and she has four furry legs.

Meet Mochi, a 9-week-old Bernese Mountain therapy dog, who helps comfort grieving families.

Macon Funeral Home announced Mochi's arrival on their Facebook page. According to staff, Mochi "loves people and loves to sleep."

"We hope she will become a member of our grief support team and make therapy visits to those in need with her mom, Tori McKay. Stop by and meet her, she loves making new friends," Macon Funeral Home wrote.

According to a blog on the funeral home's website, Mochi will visit the funeral home when families request her and will also make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple of weeks.

"There is just so much research to support the benefits of having animals available during times of grief, and our community is very much in need of grief support," the blog said.

Mochi is between the age of 6-months-old and one year. She will be heading to Asheville for proper therapy dog training, according to her handler.